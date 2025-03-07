SI

Islanders to Trade Longtime Franchise Stalwart Brock Nelson to Avalanche

Colorado is reportedly adding to its strong roster.

Brock Nelson prepares for a face-off during the Islanders' 2–1 win over the Bruins on Feb. 27, 2025.
Brock Nelson prepares for a face-off during the Islanders' 2–1 win over the Bruins on Feb. 27, 2025. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
As they prepare for the season's home stretch, the Colorado Avalanche have reportedly added a veteran forward presence.

The New York Islanders are trading longtime center Brock Nelson to the Avalanche, according to a Thursday night report from The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Nelson, 33, has spent his entire 12-year career with the Islanders—helping bridge the team's Nassau Coliseum past, its nomadic Brooklyn years, and its present in shiny UBS Arena. He was named to the NHL All-Star Game in 2023, and his 574 points rank eighth in team history.

Per Chris Johnston of TSN, Colorado is acquiring both Nelson and right wing William Dufour in the deal; the Avalanche are sending back defenseman Oliver Kylington, center Calum Ritchie, a future first-round pick, and a conditional future third-round pick.

The Avalanche are 36-24-2—good for a strong fourth in the Central Division. New York is 28-26-7, four points out of playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

