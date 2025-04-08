Ivan Demidov to Join Canadiens Ahead of Playoffs After Release From KHL Club
The Montreal Canadiens are set to receive a major boost as they look to lock down the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Ivan Demidov, whom the team selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NHL draft, is set to sign an entry level contract with the club after reaching a joint decision with KHL side SKA Saint Petersburg to enable him to join the Canadiens.
As part of their agreement, should Demidov struggle to get acclimated in the NHL, SKA Saint Petersburg would retain his KHL rights and return to the club.
The Canadiens announced Tuesday afternoon that they'd reached an agreement on a three-year, entry-level deal with Demidov.
Demidov enjoyed a historic campaign in the KHL. He registered 49 points including 19 goals across 65 games, producing the most points by a player less than 20 years old in a single KHL season, surpassing the previous mark of 42 points held by Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov.
While skating for SKA Saint Petersburg, Demidov, 19, led the team in points and was named the KHL's Rookie of the Month three times.
Now, he'll look to make an impact for Montreal as they look to get back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season.