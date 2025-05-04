Jets Announce Decision on Mark Scheifele's Availability for Game 7 vs. Blues
The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to close out their first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday and avoid an early postseason exit after finishing the season with the NHL's best record.
That task will be made more difficult by the absence of star forward Mark Scheifele, who will not be available to play in the elimination game, according to head coach Scott Arniel.
Scheifele is dealing with an undisclosed injury stemming from a pair of big hits that were laid on him during the first period of Game 5 on Wednesday, including one from Brayden Schenn along the boards and another later on from Radek Faksa.
Scheifele had initially been considered a game-time decision but he was not on the ice with his teammates for Sunday's morning skate, and Arniel informed reporters later that the 32-year-old wouldn't be ready to play in Game 7.
During the series, Scheifele registered six points in five games, including goals in both Game 1 and 2. He managed just seven shifts and a bit over eight minutes on the ice before exiting Game 5.
He'll have the chance to return in the second round if the Jets are able to advance. The winner of the Winnigpeg-St. Louis series is set to take on the Dallas Stars in round two.