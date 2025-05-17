Jets Star Mark Scheifele Questionable for Game 6 After Sudden Death of Father
Winnipeg Jets star forward Mark Scheifele is questionable for Saturday's Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Stars after losing his father, Brad, unexpectedly on Friday night, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said before morning skate on Saturday.
"As an organization, we're doing everything we can to support him and give his family our most sincere condolences. And obviously, ask that everybody respect his and their family privacy at this time," Cheveldayoff said.
There will be an update on Scheifele's status for the game at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon, Cheveldayoff said.
Scheifele has four goals and six assists in 10 games this postseason.
The Jets take on the Stars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night, as they look to force a Game 7 at home.