SI

Jets Star Mark Scheifele Questionable for Game 6 After Sudden Death of Father

The Jets forward lost his dad unexpectedly on Friday, and his status is up in the air for Game 6 on Saturday.

Mike McDaniel

Winnipeg Jets star Mark Scheifele is questionable for Saturday's Game 6 after his dad unexpectedly passed away on Friday.
Winnipeg Jets star Mark Scheifele is questionable for Saturday's Game 6 after his dad unexpectedly passed away on Friday. / James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
In this story:

Winnipeg Jets star forward Mark Scheifele is questionable for Saturday's Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Stars after losing his father, Brad, unexpectedly on Friday night, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said before morning skate on Saturday.

"As an organization, we're doing everything we can to support him and give his family our most sincere condolences. And obviously, ask that everybody respect his and their family privacy at this time," Cheveldayoff said.

There will be an update on Scheifele's status for the game at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon, Cheveldayoff said.

Scheifele has four goals and six assists in 10 games this postseason.

The Jets take on the Stars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night, as they look to force a Game 7 at home.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NHL