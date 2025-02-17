Jon Cooper Had Perfect Quote to Sum Up Sidney Crosby's Importance to Canada
Team Canada is headed to the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off, where a rematch against Team USA awaits at the TD Garden in Boston.
Before clinching their place in the tournament finale, Canada had to fend off a late surge from Finland in Monday's round robin game. After taking a 4–0 lead, Canada gave their fans quite a scare by surrendering three late goals in the third period. Fortunately, Sidney Crosby was able to put the game out of reach once and for all by drilling an empty-net goal from across the ice to make it a 5–3 game.
After the win, Jon Cooper discussed Crosby's impact not only on Team Canada, but the entire country as a whole. He used a perfect quote to describe just how important Crosby is to his country.
"In our country, he walks on water," Cooper said.
It's hard to argue with that.
Ask anyone on Team Canada who their favorite player growing up was, almost all of them would answer with Crosby's name.
He's one of the most beloved sports players of all-time in the nation, having scored the game-winning goal in overtime to clinch the gold medal at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. He also helped Canada win gold at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and was the MVP of the World Cup of Hockey in 2016. Not to mention, he's ninth all-time in the NHL for points scored in his career with 1,641. He's also won three Stanley Cups and two Hart Trophies. A pillar of excellence throughout his entire career, Crosby has served as the inspiration for the next generation of Canadian ice hockey players, and he's revered for doing so.
In short, he's a national treasure and has earned the utmost respect of his peers. And now, at the age of 37, he continues to leave his mark on the national team, coming up with some key plays for Canada throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off.