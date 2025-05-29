Three-Time Stanley Cup Champion Jonathan Toews Eyeing NHL Comeback
Just two years after hanging up his skates indefinitely, three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews is not ready to call it quits just yet.
Toews, 37, is eyeing an NHL comeback, and he and his agent are taking steps towards making that dream a reality. The longtime Chicago Blackhawks star on Wednesday reached out to his agent Pat Brisson and told Brisson he's "100% committed" to a return to the NHL, according to hockey insider Pierre LeBrun. Toews has reportedly been working out for the last several months in anticipation of a potential return to the professional ice.
Brisson told LeBrun that he will begin taking calls from NHL teams about Toews in the lead up to July 1, the beginning of NHL's free agency period.
Toews last played in the NHL in April of 2023. Several months later, he announced in an Instagram post that he was stepping away from professional hockey, citing health challenges he had faced.
Toews had missed the entire COVID-19--shortened 2020-21 campaign while dealing with symptoms associated with long COVID-19, as well as the effects of chronic immune response syndrome.
Named one of the NHL's top 100 players in its first 100 years back in 2017–18, Toews, a former Conn Smythe Trophy winner, spent all 15 seasons of his career with the Blackhawks. In addition to his three Stanley Cup Final victories with the Blackhawks, Toews also won back-to-back Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 and '14.
Toews has recorded 883 points in 1,067 career games played.