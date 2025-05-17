Timothee Chalamet Celebrated in the NYC Streets with Knicks Fans After Win Over Celtics
The New York Knicks took down the Boston Celtics 119-81 on Friday night, closing out their second-round series to advance to their first conference finals since 2000.
Fans then inevitably celebrated the monumental victory—both online and in the Manhattan streets—with arguably their most famous counterpart, Timothee Chalamet.
That’s right. In a video now circulating on social media, the Dune, Wonka, and A Complete Unknown star was seen pulling up to a group of Knicks fans outside Madison Square Garden after the game. He was mauled by the crowd—and seemed to absolutely love it.
Check it out:
A true man of the people.
In a crowded Knicks celebrity fan base that includes Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, and Tracy Morgan, among others, Chalamet has stood out from the pack this season as a true die-hard. He even took the trip up to Boston for Game 5.
Chalamet can now keep cheering his team on as they advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. New York will welcome the Indiana Pacers to MSG for Game 1 on Wednesday, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.