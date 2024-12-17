SI

Kaapo Kakko Has Blunt Reaction to Being Scratched Amid Rangers 3-10 Skid

The 34-year-old forward was benched ahead of New York's loss to the Blues on Sunday.

Kakko has just four goals in 29 games for the Rangers this season.
After a rip-roaring 12–4–1 start to the 2024 season, the New York Rangers are in the midst of a 3–10 skid since mid-November.

In an attempt to try and weather the storm, head coach Peter Laviolette shook up his starting lineup on Sunday and benched 23-year-old winger Kaapo Kakko—who's notched just 14 points through 29 games this season. The move didn't lead to a win, New York fell 3–2 to the St. Louis Blues.

Following being scratched and ahead of their Tuesday night contest against the Predators, Kakko voiced his frustrations about seemingly being the Rangers' scapegoat.

“I was surprised," he told reporters of his benching. "I know we’re losing games, but I think it’s just easy to take the young guy and boot him out. That’s how I feel, to be honest."

Kakko added that it hasn't been him on the ice when opponents are scoring, saying: "I have not been the worst guy, but that was me out of the lineup.”

For what it's worth, the forward isn't wrong. As shared by 'Talkin' Rangers' on X, Kakko's offensive output has been on par with fellow struggling forwards Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad—yet his +/- is far better. He's notched a +10 through 30 games compared to Kreider's -4 and Zibanejad's -11.

“I’m not going to do that,” Kakko responded when asked if he'll reach out to coaches to clear up his stance in the lineup. “They’re going to say if they have something to say, but I’m not going there.”

We'll see if he hits the ice on Tuesday. Puck drop in Nashville is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

