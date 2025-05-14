Kings Finalizing Deal to Hire Hall of Fame Executive Ken Holland As GM
The Los Angeles Kings have been unable to beat the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs in recent years. Now, they appear ready to steal a former Oilers executive.
Hall of Fame executive Ken Holland appears set to become the next general manager of the Kings, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. Holland, 69, most recently served as Edmonton's general manager before his contract expired in June 2024.
Holland remains best known for his remarkable 22-year tenure running the Detroit Red Wings from 1998 to 2019. He won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings, taking the trophy in 1998, 2002 and 2008; he also won in '97 as an assistant general manager.
As a player, Holland played in four games as a defenseman—three with Detroit and one with the Hartford Whalers.
Los Angeles has lost to the Oilers in the first round of the playoffs in four consecutive seasons, despite point percentages in excess of .600 in each of those years. This stagnation cost general manager Rob Blake—a team icon—his job on May 5, despite the fact the Kings posted their best record since 1975 in 2025.