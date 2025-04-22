NHL Team’s Unique U.S. National Anthem Choice Led to Awesome Moment With Fans
In this story:
The Los Angeles Kings kicked off their postseason with a win at home over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday but they also got a huge win before the start of the game as their choice to perform the national anthem led to one of the most wholesome moments of the hockey season.
In case you missed it, the Kings had The Harmonica Class from the Korea-Town Senior & Community Center perform the anthem. The all-harmonica rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" was pretty unique and sounded unlike anything we've heard before.
What made this even better was how the crowd got into and started singing the anthem, which created a few goosebumps moments.
Check this out:
That was so unexpectedly awesome.
Game 2 of this series is Wednesday night.
More on Sports Illustrated
Published