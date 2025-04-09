Kirill Kaprizov to Return to Wild on Wednesday After Lengthy Injury Absence
The Minnesota Wild are set to receive a major boost as they push to lock down a spot in the postseason as superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov is finally returning to the lineup after a lengthy injury absence.
Kaprizov has played in just 37 games for the Wild this season, but was enjoying a sensational campaign with 52 points including 23 goals.
He hasn't skated for Minnesota since Jan. 26, after which he was placed on long-term injured reserve. That was the second injury he suffered this season. Kaprizov initially was sidelined after suffering an injury on Dec. 23 against the Chicago Blackhawks, but returned a month later on Jan. 23. He played in three games before being shelved again and missing over two months of action.
The Wild are hosting the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night, so it'll be a great opportunity for Kaprizov to get some game action before the regular season ends and the playoffs begin.
In addition to Kaprizov, forward Joel Eriksson Ek is also returning to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 22, another significant boost for a team that's won just four of its last 10 games.
With four games left in the regular season, Minnesota (42-29-7) owns the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, sitting four points ahead of the Calgary Flames.