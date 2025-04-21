Kraken to Fire Head Coach Dan Bylsma After Just One Season
The Seattle Kraken are making another coaching change in the aftermath of a disappointing 2024-25 season.
According to ESPN NHL writer Ryan S. Clark, the Kraken are expected to part ways with head coach Dan Bylsma following his first season in the role. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman indicates the team will conduct a "full search" to track down a replacement during the offseason.
Bylsma's tenure as the Kraken's head coach was short lived. He took the reins at the start of the season, taking over for Dave Hakstol who had coached the team through its first three years in the NHL. Seattle limped to a 35-41-6 finish this year, five points below their season tally from 2023-24. The team missed the playoffs in 2024-25 for the third time in the organization's four-year existence, prompting ownership to go in a different direction rather than bring Bylsma back for another season.
That's not the only change on the horizon in Seattle, either.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that GM Ron Francis is expected to move to another position within the front office and assistant GM Jason Botterill is in line to take over as general manager.
It was clear that changes were in order in Seattle, and it seems as if there will be a major overhaul to the front office and coaching staff following their second straight season without a spot in the playoffs.