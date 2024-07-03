Kraken Hire Jessica Campbell as NHL's First Woman Assistant Coach
The Seattle Kraken made NHL history on Wednesday by hiring Jessica Campbell to become an assistant coach, making her the first woman to hold this position in the league.
This isn't the first time Campbell's made history, though. She was also the first woman to become an assistant coach for an AHL team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, back in 2022 when the Kraken hired her to that position. During her time on the AHL level, she coached the Firebirds' forwards and power-play unit. The Firebirds reached the Calder Cup Final the last two years, losing in both appearances.
Additionally, Campbell was the first woman on a coaching staff of a men's national team when she was an assistant for Germany at the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship.
Campbell played four seasons of college hockey at Cornell. She followed this by playing professionally in Canada for three years, then one year in Sweden. She began coaching in 2017.
The Kraken finished the 2023–24 season with a 34-35-13 record and missed the playoffs, firing head coach Dave Hakstol at the end of the season. Dan Bylsma, who was the head coach for the Firebirds and previously coached the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup win in 2009, was promoted as the Kraken's head coach at the end of May.
Ranking sixth in the Pacific Division made the Kraken miss the NHL playoffs. In their three-season history, the Kraken have reached the playoffs just once in the 2022–23 season.