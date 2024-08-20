Kraken Sign Former No. 2 Pick Matty Beniers to Seven-Year Extension, per Report
The Seattle Kraken took care of an important piece of business ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season, signing the organization's first-ever draft pick, Matty Beniers, to a seven-year extension, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Beniers, who was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, is due to make in the range of $50 million total over the course of his new contract, during which he'll earn an average annual salary of around $7 million.
The 21-year-old won the Calder Trophy during his rookie season in 2022-23, leading all rookies with 57 points in 80 games. He scored 24 goals that year, but he, along with the rest of the Kraken, had a down year in 2023-24. Last season, Beniers registered just 37 points in 77 games as Seattle missed the playoffs.
It's been a busy offseason for the Kraken, who doled out big contracts to Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour in free agency. Now, Beniers is the latest to get paid as the team showed its faith in his long-term future as the Seattle's No. 1 center.