Kraken Name Ex-Islanders Boss Lane Lambert New Head Coach
For the third time in the past three seasons, the Seattle Kraken have a new coach.
The Kraken are naming former New York Islanders boss Lane Lambert their next head coach, they announced Thursday evening.
"What impressed us throughout the interview process was Lane’s strategy and vision for this team," general manager Jason Botterill said to Bob Condor of the team's website. "He was an integral part of the (Washington) Capitals winning the (Stanley) Cup and the (New York) Islanders advancing to two straight Eastern Conference finals. We have full confidence in Lane to lead this team behind the bench."
After following up a 2023 playoff berth with a dud 2024 season, Seattle dismissed coach Dave Hakstol amid rumblings of a player revolt. Dan Bylsma, hired to replace Hakstol, was dismissed on April 21 after a 35-41-6 season.
That leaves Lambert to take charge in the Emerald City. A six-year NHLer and an accomplished former assistant, Lambert went 61-46-20 with the Islanders before his midseason firing in Jan. '24.