Leon Draisaitl Has Blunt Response to Second Straight Stanley Cup Final Exit
For a second straight year, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers thundered into the Stanley Cup Final with an explosive offense and hopes of winning it all. And for a second straight year they are now going home after being outplayed by the Florida Panthers, who are now back-to-back champions.
With the Panthers' celebrations underway, the Oilers star was asked what he would remember about this year's run and had a pointed response.
"We battled but we're not leaving here as winners," he said.
Later he was asked for his takeaway after once again going as far as a team can go without lifting the Stanley Cup and had an equally straightforward and accurate response.
"The takeaway is that we didn't win," he said. "Nobody cares. Like, nobody cares. We didn't win. We'll try again next year."
It's not like these are particularly invasive or bad questions at all but it must be the absolute worst thing to have to stand there and try to think of something to say after putting your body on the line and suffering a crushing disappointment for a second straight year. Considering all of Edmonton's talent and Florida's emerging dynasty it wouldn't be a surprise if we were all right back here next summer.