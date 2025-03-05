Lightning Acquire Oliver Bjorkstrand, Yanni Gourde From Kraken in Blockbuster Trade
The Tampa Bay Lightning are gearing up for another playoff run.
Two days before the 2024-25 NHL trade deadline, the Lightning landed right winger Oliver Bjorkstrand and center Yanni Gourde from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for Michael Eyssimont, two first-round draft picks and one second-round pick.
The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun first reported the deal.
Bjorkstrand, 29, was named an NHL All-Star last season for the first time in his career, Through 61 contests this year, Bjorkstrand has tallied 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) and a 12.9% shooting percentage. Earning $5.4 million this season, Bjorkstrand is due another $5.4 million in 2025-26 before he hits free agency next summer.
The 33-year-old Gourde now returns to Tampa Bay, where he spent the first six years of his career and won two Stanley Cups in 2020 and '21 before joining Seattle in the 2021 expansion draft. Limited to 36 games this season due to hernia surgery, Gourde has registered 17 points and 36 penalty minutes.
Eyssimont, heading to Seattle in the deal, has appeared in 57 games this season and has lit the lamp five times to go along with five assists.
According to LeBrun, the Kraken received first-round picks in 2026 and '27 as well as a 2025 second-round draft pick.
The Lightning enter Wednesday's slate of games in third place in the Atlantic Division with 76 points in 61 games. The Kraken are looking toward the future, as they are 11 points out of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
The 2024-25 NHL trade deadline is set for Friday at 3 p.m. ET.