Mammoth Unveil the NHL's Newest Mascot, Tusky
After playing their inaugural season in Utah as the Utah Hockey Club, the organization officially rebranded to the Mammoth ahead of the 2025-26 season. And now, at long last, the Mammoth have unveiled the team's new mascot.
Introducing, Tusky:
The Mammoth introduced Tusky to the fan base on Wednesday night ahead of Utah's home opener at the Delta Center against the Flames. The mascot stands at 6'5" and rocks the team's colors, with powder blue fur, a darker blue mohawk and white tusks.
He dramatically burst out of a block of ice in the middle of the rink ahead of Wednesday's game to make his introduction to the fan base, and he electrified the crowd while pumping his fist and pounding his chest.
"We named the Utah Mammoth mascot Tusky to lean into our team’s ‘Tusks Up’ rallying cry. Tusky is going to be a big part of our community, creating memorable experiences in and out of the arena. Fans can expect to see Tusky everywhere -- from Mammoth games and team events to community gatherings, schools and hospitals," said team owners Ryan and Ashley Smith in a statement, via NHL.com.