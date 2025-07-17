Maple Leafs Acquire Veteran Forward in Trade With Canucks
The Toronto Maple Leafs added some forward depth on Thursday, agreeing to a trade with the Vancouver Canucks in order to acquire center Dakota Joshua.
The Maple Leafs are sending a 2028 fourth-round pick to Vancouver to complete the deal, the team announced.
Joshua is entering his sixth NHL season, having played his first two years in the league with the St. Louis Blues and the last three with the Canucks. Last year was a bit of a down year for the 29-year-old, who had just 14 points in 57 games and recorded a plus/minus of -13.
A gifted defender and a highly physical player, Joshua will provide excellent two-way play and could step in on the penalty kill for Toronto. He's recorded no fewer than 193 hits in each of the last three years, never shying away from finishing his checks.
Joshua has three years remaining on his contract and is due to make $3.25 million each year through the 2027-28 season before hitting unrestricted free agency.