Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz Stretchered Out of Arena After Hit to Head vs. Panthers
The Toronto Maple Leafs took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round Monday against the Florida Panthers—but they needed two goalies to do it.
The Maple Leafs' 5–4 win was marred by a hit to the head of goalie Anthony Stolarz by Panthers center Sam Bennett. Joseph Woll took over for Stolarz and steered Toronto to victory.
Stolarz, meanwhile, was seen appearing to vomit into a bucket on the Maple Leafs' bench. According to postgame reports from Chris Johnston of TSN and Luke Fox of Sportsnet, Stolarz was eventually stretchered out of the arena and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
With Toronto coach Craig Berube calling Bennett's hit a "clear as day" elbow to the head, Florida declined to make Bennett available to the media.
Stolarz was a member of the Panthers' Stanley Cup-winning team in 2024, though he saw minimal action in the playoffs. Game 2 between the two teams is Wednesday evening in Ontario.