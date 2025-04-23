Maple Leafs Goalie Viciously Lashed Out at Senators Player for Getting Too Close
The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Ottawa Senators for Game 2 of their NHL playoff series on Tuesday night, and after the teams ended Game 1 with several scuffles, it didn't take long for things to pick up where they left off.
Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz picked a fight with Senators forward Ridly Greig early in the game, perhaps as an act of retribution for a little dust-up he and Greig had in Game 1. This time, Greig appeared to skate a little too close to the crease and got punished for it.
Before Greig even entered the blue paint, Stolarz shoved Greig in the back twice and even hacked at his leg with his stick. Then, moments later, Greig was skating by the net when Stolarz caught him completely off-guard and body-checked him into the ice.
The home crowd at Scotiabank Arena saw it unfold on the jumbotron and loved Stolarz's don't-mess-with-me energy:
Stolarz appeared to commit the majority of the stick infractions during the scuffle, but both him and Greig ended up getting a roughing penalty apiece.
One can only expect the tensions to heighten deeper into the NHL playoffs, with the Leafs looking to snap their NHL-record 57-year Stanley Cup drought.