Maple Leafs' John Tavares Placed on IR After Suffering Injury at Practice

Toronto's former captain is set to miss extended time after suffering an injury at practice.

Karl Rasmussen

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without veteran center John Tavares for the foreseeable future after he suffered an injury during a power-play drill at practice on Wednesday.

The team announced that Tavares had been placed on injured reserve as a result of the injury, describing it as being an issue with his lower body.

Footage from Wednesday's practice saw Tavares taking a spill along the boards and immediately exiting the ice. He did not return, and it seems that will result in an extended stay on the shelf for the 34-year-old.

Tavares's absence will be a big loss for Toronto. The former captain, who gave up the role to Auston Matthews this offseason, has enjoyed a strong first half of the season, registering 42 points in 44 games. His 20 goals are second most on the team behind only William Nylander (24), and his 22 assists trail only Mitch Marner (46).

The 2024-25 season is Tavares's seventh with the Maple Leafs. He's featured in all but one game this year prior to the injury. Toronto hosts the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

