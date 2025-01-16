Maple Leafs' John Tavares Placed on IR After Suffering Injury at Practice
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without veteran center John Tavares for the foreseeable future after he suffered an injury during a power-play drill at practice on Wednesday.
The team announced that Tavares had been placed on injured reserve as a result of the injury, describing it as being an issue with his lower body.
Footage from Wednesday's practice saw Tavares taking a spill along the boards and immediately exiting the ice. He did not return, and it seems that will result in an extended stay on the shelf for the 34-year-old.
Tavares's absence will be a big loss for Toronto. The former captain, who gave up the role to Auston Matthews this offseason, has enjoyed a strong first half of the season, registering 42 points in 44 games. His 20 goals are second most on the team behind only William Nylander (24), and his 22 assists trail only Mitch Marner (46).
The 2024-25 season is Tavares's seventh with the Maple Leafs. He's featured in all but one game this year prior to the injury. Toronto hosts the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.