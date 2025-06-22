Maple Leafs Reportedly Lowball John Tavares With Initial Contract Offer
The Toronto Maple Leafs have their work cut out for them this offseason, as they'll need to work out contracts with multiple key players. In addition to the likely departure of Mitch Marner, the Maple Leafs are also in negotiations with veteran center and former team captain John Tavares.
Tavares, 34, is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason after his contract expires on June 30. The 2024-25 season was the last year of the seven-year, $77 million deal he signed in 2018.
After collecting $11 million annually throughout the last seven years, Tavares is expected to see his salary reduced this offseason. And while Toronto is hopeful of keeping him with the organization, their initial contract offer to Tavares seems like something of a non-starter.
According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Maple Leafs' opening contract offer to Tavares was for three years and carried an average annual value of less than $4 million.
That doesn't seem likely to entice Tavares.
Tavares is coming off a solid season in which he recorded 74 points in 75 games, including 38 goals. He struggled in the playoffs, however, with just seven points in 13 games and a plus/minus of -6. If Toronto is serious about locking down Tavares throughout the remainder of his career, they'll certainly need to put forth a more competitive offer than that.
There's still ample time until free agency opens on July 1, but the team will also have to address the contract situation of impending restricted free agent Matthew Knies, too.