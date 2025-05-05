Marc-Andre Fleury to Play for Team Canada at World Championship After NHL Retirement
The NHL bid farewell to legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury after the Minnesota Wild were eliminated from the playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights. Although Fleury's NHL career has reached its curtain call, he's not done protecting the net just yet.
Fleury told reporters Monday that he would be joining Team Canada at the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Championships next week, in what will be his first-ever appearance at the World Championships.
As it stands, Fleury is one of two goalies on Team Canada's roster for the tournament, joining New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand. The Canadiens play their first game at Sweden's Avicii Arena against Slovenia on May 10, but the team is expected to add another goaltender ahead of their opening game.
By joining Team Canada, Fleury will be reunited with former teammate Sidney Crosby, alongside whom he won three Stanley Cups on the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, 2016 and '17.
Fleury, a future Hall of Famer, hasn't had much experience on the international level. The 40-year-old has only previously played for Canada at one tournament––the 2010 Winter Olympics, and didn't feature in a single game while serving as the No. 3 goalie on the team behind Roberto Luongo and Martin Brodeur. Now, 15 years later, he'll get another chance to represent his country as they look to improve upon a fourth-place finish at the 2024 World Championship.