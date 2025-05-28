Marco Rossi Destinations: Five NHL Teams That Should Trade for Wild Forward
Reports emerged this week that the Minnesota Wild could be looking to move on from young forward Marco Rossi, who is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.
The two sides are reportedly far apart when it comes to contract negotiations. Rossi has been rumored to be seeking a deal greater than the one Minnesota gave to Matthew Boldy, which is a seven-year, $49 million deal. The Wild, on the other hand, are reportedly more keen to give Rossi a deal in the range of $5 million per season.
Just last season, Rossi played in all 82 games for the Wild and racked up 60 points, including 24 goals. Now logging consistent minutes on the ice, it was his second consecutive season with 20 or more goals, as he's emerged as one of the more exciting young talents in the sport.
As the two sides continue to negotiate, the likelihood of a Rossi trade has increased dramatically. If he's made available, there figure to be plenty of suitors for the 23-year-old, who was selected by Minnesota with the No. 9 pick in the 2020 draft.
For a team to sign Rossi to an offer sheet in free agency, it'd require them to send their first-, second- and third-round picks in the 2026 draft to Minnesota. For a young center, there could be a handful of teams willing to match that price or negotiate a trade with the Wild.
Let's take a look at some possible trade destinations for the former first-round pick.
5 Possible Trade Destinations for Marco Rossi This Offseason
Philadelphia Flyers
Acquiring a young center like Rossi, potentially to pair up with Matvei Michkov and Travis Konecny, would be a big get for the Flyers. Philadelphia hasn't been to the playoffs in six seasons after missing out in 2024-25. After parting ways with multiple veteran assets at the trade deadline, the Flyers will be younger heading into the '25-'26 campaign, and adding a 23-year-old center to the mix could be exactly what this team needs.
Flyers GM Daniel Briere has previously addressed his desire to land a top-six center in the offseason, and one may be on the verge of becoming available in the form of Rossi. Whether Philadelphia can get a deal done with Minnesota remains to be seen, but they should absolutely be taking a long look at Rossi's situation.
Buffalo Sabres
Another team mired in a long playoff drought, the Sabres may well turn to Rossi to add another talented center to their current core. Buffalo hasn't reached the playoffs since 2011, and they're desperate to put an end to that streak. Center remains a position of need for the team, as Tage Thompson seems unlikely to move to the middle while enjoying tremendous success on the wings. Josh Norris has plenty of promise, but he doesn't track as a premier first-line center.
Rossi would get the opportunity to prove he can be a dangerous center on a team's top line, while also providing the Sabres with a capable playmaker at a position of need. The Sabres are a young team, too, so Rossi would fit into their timeline seamlessly while also bringing his offensive skill set to the table.
The Sabres lack the appropriate assets to try to sign Rossi to an offer sheet, having traded their 2026 second-round pick this past season. But that doesn't mean they can't try to work out a trade with the Wild.
Seattle Kraken
The Kraken would represent an interesting fit for Rossi this offseason. There's not necessarily a clear spot for him to fit at the center position, with the likes of Matty Beniers, Chandler Stephenson and Shane Wright already in Seattle, but the team needs another playmaker on offense, having struggled to score goals in 2024-25.
Rossi's 24 goals in 2024-25 would've ranked second on the Kraken, behind only Jaden Schwartz, and his 36 assists would've ranked third behind Jared McCann and Chandler Stephenson. Only McCann (61) had more points for Seattle last season than Rossi (60) put up in Minnesota.
The Kraken have missed the playoffs in both of the last two years, eager to return to the extended part of the season. Adding Rossi to the mix would significantly improve the team's offense, while also landing them a quality center for the long term, and one who matches their timeline, too.
Chicago Blackhawks
A tandem of Marco Rossi and Connor Bedard in Chicago would be exciting for fans, and finally provide Bedard with some much-needed help. The Blackhawks have been abysmal for the last few years, but Bedard is still just 19 and the team figures to try to build around the former No. 1 pick.
Behind Bedard and Frank Nazar, there's a general lack of talent at the center position for the Blackhawks, and Rossi could instantly alleviate that problem if acquired. The 23-year-old could also be moved to the wing to share a line with Bedard.
The Blackhawks will be among the teams with the most cap space to work with this offseason, too. Acquiring Rossi and signing him to a long-term extension is certainly feasible and something Chicago should absolutely be exploring.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens returned to the postseason this year for the first time since their Stanley Cup Final run in 2020. It wasn't a long stay, but it provided the team with valuable experience as they prepare to become mainstays in the playoffs.
Nick Suzuki enjoyed a sensational season as the first-line center, but behind him there's certainly some room for improvement. Kirby Dach has potential, but he's coming off a season-ending knee injury. Rossi would be an amazing fit in Montreal, as he matches the timeline of the Habs' young nucleus and can be locked down for the future on a long-term deal.
Pairing him with the up-and-coming Ivan Demidov on the second line in Montreal could lead to some jaw-dropping moments, and the idea of joining a team that's stepping into its stride, rather than rebuilding, would likely be intriguing for Rossi, who has made the playoffs in both of his two NHL seasons.