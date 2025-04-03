SI

Mats Zuccarello Wears Special Jersey to Honor Retiring Rangers Announcer Sam Rosen

Zuccarello played with the Rangers for nine seasons.

Brigid Kennedy

Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello on April 2, 2025.
Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello on April 2, 2025. / NHL / X / Screenshot
Mats Zuccarello may no longer be a New York Ranger, but he clearly still has love for team announcer Sam Rosen, whose retirement he honored by donning a custom warmup jersey on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota Wild right wing was in town for a contest at Madison Square Garden when he debuted the sweater, which was adorned with Rosen's name and a big "40" on the back to represent the commentator's 40-year career.

Zuccarello played for the Rangers for nine of his 15 seasons, from 2010 to ’19.

Rosen announced back in August that he would retire at the end of this season. He has been calling Rangers games since 1984.

