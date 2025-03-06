Matthew Knies, Zach Whitecloud Drop Gloves on Opening Draw of Maple Leafs-Golden Knights
It didn't take long for tempers to flare during Wednesday night's clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights. In fact, it took less than one second.
On the opening draw of Wednesday's game, Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies and Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud dropped their gloves in order to finish some unsettled beef.
Knies delivered a flurry of left-handed punches to Whitecloud's head, before the two toppled over one another and were separated by officials.
The feud between the two stems from an incident earlier this season, in which Whitecloud delivered a brutal hit on Knies. Although Whitecloud's skates both left the ice on the hit to Knies's head, the NHL Department of Player Safety didn't issue any disciplinary response for the incident, stating that he took a "good angle of approach" and that contact with Knies's head was unavoidable.
The incident occurred in the second period of the Nov. 20 contest. Knies exited the game and did not return.
A few months later, and they were able to settle the score at the start of Wednesday's game. Knies, not usually one to drop his gloves––as evidenced by the surprised reaction from the broadcast booth––came out swinging and landed a few solid hits to Whitecloud's head before the two tumbled to the ice.
Not a bad way to get things started from Vegas on Wednesday.