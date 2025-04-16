Matthew Tkachuk Spells Out Biggest Difference in 2025 Panthers Compared to Last Year
The Florida Panthers won the franchise's first Stanley Cup title in 2024, and now they're looking to run it back and defend their throne.
The Panthers have been to the Cup in each of the last two years, losing in a five-game series to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 before defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in '24. After hanging a banner for their efforts last season, the team will have a target on their back throughout this year's playoffs as the rest of the league looks to dethrone the defending champs.
Speaking with Sports Illustrated as part of Great Clips's Check-In to Win Campaign, Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk discussed what it's like to enter the postseason as the Cup holders, and how that impacts the team's approach.
"We just know we have a target on our back and we're getting every team's best. That's not just the playoffs, that's been all year. I think we're really prepared for it," said Tkachuk. "We're really looking forward to being able to defend the title, and I know from experience that that series you have against the defending Cup champs, you want to win and beat the guys so bad because you want what they have. You're jealous of what they have, and you want that. So, we're just going to be getting whoever we're playing's best."
The intensity level of each game will be increased during the postseason given their status as reigning champs, but the Panthers are no strangers to the big stage. And Tkachuk made clear the experience the team got from last season's run to the Stanley Cup Final has supplied them with plenty of confidence heading into this year's playoffs.
When asked about what the key differences between this year's team and last year's, Tkachuk said, "Confidence and experience. I think last year we were a confident team in our abilities, and this year we're confident in knowing that it doesn't matter––time, place, it doesn't matter. We know and we believe in ourselves."
Tkachuk, who is currently on LTIR, hasn't played for the Panthers since Feb. 8, but he's expected to be back in the lineup when the playoffs swing around. He was a key contributor for Florida during its Cup run last season, registering a team-high 22 points in 24 games. All eight of the Panthers' leading postseason scorers from last season are still with the team in 2025, and that shared experience will be pivotal as they look to win their second straight Stanley Cup.