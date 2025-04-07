Meredith Gaudreau, Wife of Johnny Gaudreau, Gives Birth to Third Child
Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of late former hockey star Johnny Gaudreau, gave birth to the couple's third child just seven months after the forward's death.
Meredith Gaudreau posted the birth announcement on Instagram.
"I had our third baby!" Gaudreau wrote. "Another baby boy. Carter Michael Gaudreau - same middle name as his daddy. 8 lb. 3 ounces, 20.5 inches - exact same as his daddy. He looks exactly like his daddy too. I love you so much baby! Wea re going to have so much fun. I can't wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever."
It is certainly bittersweet news after Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were killed by a drunk driver in Oldsman Township, New Jersey last August. At the time of Johnny's death, Meredith was two months pregnant with Carter, their third child.