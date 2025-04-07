SI

Meredith Gaudreau, Wife of Johnny Gaudreau, Gives Birth to Third Child

Mike McDaniel

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith gave birth to her third child.
Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith gave birth to her third child. / Samantha Madar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of late former hockey star Johnny Gaudreau, gave birth to the couple's third child just seven months after the forward's death.

Meredith Gaudreau posted the birth announcement on Instagram.

"I had our third baby!" Gaudreau wrote. "Another baby boy. Carter Michael Gaudreau - same middle name as his daddy. 8 lb. 3 ounces, 20.5 inches - exact same as his daddy. He looks exactly like his daddy too. I love you so much baby! Wea re going to have so much fun. I can't wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever."

It is certainly bittersweet news after Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were killed by a drunk driver in Oldsman Township, New Jersey last August. At the time of Johnny's death, Meredith was two months pregnant with Carter, their third child.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NHL