Mika Zibanejad Expresses Frustration Over Rangers' Historically Bad Start at Home
The 2025–26 NHL season hasn't gotten off to an ideal start for the Rangers, particularly when playing on their home ice. After losing 2–0 to the Oilers on Tuesday, New York has now been shut out in each of its first three home games this season. It's the first time in NHL history a team has been held without a goal in three straight home losses to start a new campaign, per Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic.
In their home opener, the Rangers were shut out by the Penguins, 3–0. They then went on a two-game road trip and defeated the Sabres, 4–0, and Pittsburgh, 6–1. After returning home to Madison Square Garden, they suffered back-to-back losses and didn't score in either one, losing 1–0 to Washington and then falling again Tuesday night against Edmonton.
Star center Mika Zibanejad spoke to reporters after the game and expressed his disappointment with the slow start at home.
"I don't know whether to laugh or cry, honestly. I honestly don't know. We've got to keep going," Zibanejad said.
After putting up 10 goals in two games on the road, fans were likely expecting the offense to stay hot upon returning to its home stadium. That simply wasn't the case on Sunday, and New York has now been outscored 6–0 on its own ice this season.
They don't play at home again until Monday, Oct. 20 against the Wild, at which point they'll hope the offense can generate some type of scoring and get the home crowd buzzing.