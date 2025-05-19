Mitch Marner Destinations: Five Teams That Could Sign Maple Leafs Star in Free Agency
The Toronto Maple Leafs season came to a disappointing end on Sunday night, falling in a winner-takes-all Game 7 against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
It was an unceremonious end to Toronto's season, as the team failed to show much fight as they lost 6–1. It also marks the possible end of an era for the Maple Leafs as star forward Mitch Marner faces an uncertain future within the organization as free agency looms.
Marner reflected on his time in Toronto after the Game 7 loss, and his words didn't sound like those of a player who expects to sign a new contract with the team. Should he test the open market, there would be plenty of suitors for the 28-year-old, who is coming off the first 100-point season of his career.
One of the game's most prolific playmakers, Marner figures to fetch a lucrative new contract in the summer, though where he ends up signing remains one of the biggest questions across the league heading into the offseason.
We're going to explore some of the best fits for Marner this offseason, noting some teams that will likely be in pursuit of the two-time All-Star.
Mitch Marner Free Agency Destinations
Toronto Maple Leafs
Could Marner and the Maple Leafs decide to run it back with a new long-term deal? It's certainly possible that the two sides re-up in the offseason, but considering the team's long standing playoff woes, including their most recent shortcomings against the Panthers, a new big-money contract may be harder to sell to the fan base.
Marner has been spotlighted as a key cause of Toronto's lack of playoff success, and as such he has been heavily scrutinized by fans. It's possible that level of tireless criticism could cause Marner to seek a new NHL home.
Still, he has played his entire career for the Maple Leafs and is a Markham, Ontario native. The team selected him with the No. 4 pick in 2015 and he's developed into a star while wearing the Maple Leafs uniform. It's impossible to rule out the franchise bringing him back, but a fresh start may be the best option for both parties.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings are desperate to get back to the postseason after missing out in each of the last eight seasons. Adding some star power in the form of Marner could be exactly what Detroit needs to get over the hump. The team figures to be willing to spend in the offseason, though they would need to find a way to offload some less desirable contracts to do so. A prolific player like Marner could be exactly what they need.
Detroit's main weakness last year came on special teams. While they generated the most power play goals in the NHL, they also had the league's worst penalty kill, successful on just 70.3% of its attempts. Marner is a capable penalty killer and is also effective playing both ways on the power play, often handling the bulk of defensive duties when the Maple Leafs run five forwards while on a man advantage.
If the Red Wings can make the money work with Marner, he'd be a valuable addition to the team.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes have made some big in-season moves over the past couple of years, but ultimately their acquisitions have left during the following offseason. Carolina considered swooping in for Marner at the trade deadline, dangling Mikko Rantanen in the deal before eventually shipping him to the Dallas Stars.
While a mid-season trade wasn't in the cards for the Hurricanes in their pursuit of Marner, the money they saved by not reaching an extension for Rantanen could be used to splash out on a deal for the Maple Leafs winger. Pairing Marner alongside the gifted Sebastian Aho and the tireless Andrei Svechnikov would be a formidable addition for an already-elite squad.
Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard may be growing frustrated with the Blackhawks' woes throughout his first two seasons in the NHL. A great way to expedite the rebuild in Chicago would be for the team to pursue Marner.
Bedard has never played with a playmaker quite as talented as Marner, who has recorded 59 or more assists in each of the last four seasons. They could create a devastating tandem on the Blackhawks' first line and Marner could help the 19-year-old phenom unlock his full potential.
Marner would be able to escape the scrutiny of playing in Toronto while starting his next chapter in one of the league's biggest markets on one of the Original Six franchises.
Utah Mammoth
Utah has officially rebranded to its new nickname, the Mammoth, and it would be fitting for the franchise to make a mammoth splash in the offseason by landing the top available player on the open market.
Marner could create a tantalizing top line alongside Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley, and would also help further elevate a power play unit that ranked in the top 10 last season. Utah boasts plenty of intriguing young pieces, and Marner could give them some additional star power as they look to reach the playoffs in 2025-26.
Making the move from Toronto to Utah could enable Marner to escape the spotlight and focus on his game while helping a fresh Mammoth team form its identity.
Marner won't officially become a free agent until July 1, but given the way this season ended, as well as the last nine years, a fresh start with a new team could be appetizing for the 28-year-old.