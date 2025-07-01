Mitch Marner Makes Hard Admission In Emotional Farewell Note to Maple Leafs Fans
Mitch Marner's nine-year run with Toronto Maple Leafs, his hometown team, came to an end Monday when the 28-year-old right winger was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The move was an emotional one for the two-time All-Star, as Toronto was the only team he had ever played for since being selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 4 pick in the 2015 NHL draft.
On Tuesday, Marner penned an emotional farewell letter to Toronto fans in which he said not bringing them a Stanley Cup was hard on him.
Marner wrote:
Dear Toronto,
Now that my time in Toronto has come to an end, I wanted to share what these last nine years have meant to me.
Leaving isn’t easy. This city is where I grew up, where I fell in love with hockey, and where I’ve had the incredible honour of living out my childhood dream. Wearing the Maple Leaf on my chest wasn’t just about playing for a team, it was about representing my home.
When I was drafted, all I wanted was to help bring a Stanley Cup to Toronto. That was always the goal, and I came up short. I know how much this team means to this city, and I know the expectations that come with wearing his jersey. I gave everything that I had, but in the end, it wasn’t enough. That’s hard to admit, because I wanted it so badly, for all of us.
To the fans: thank you. Playing in Toronto is special because of you. Over the last nine seasons, I have felt it all: the passion, the pride, the hope, the pressure, and the support. You care deeply, and I never took that for granted.
To my teammates, coaches, trainers, the equipment and medical staff, team services, PR staff, and everyone behind the scenes who keep things running, thank you. I’m grateful for every conversation, every moment of support, and every bit of belief you showed me along the way.
As I prepare for what comes next, I leave a different person than I was at 18. I’ll always be grateful for my time here, and most of all, I’m so proud to have been a Toronto Maple Leaf.
With heartfelt thanks,
Mitch Marner
Marner had 221 goals and 520 assists in 657 games with the Maple Leafs.