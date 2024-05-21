NHL Conference Finals Schedule: Full List of Games & Results
The first two rounds of the 2024 NHL Playoffs are officially behind us, but there's plenty more postseason hockey yet to come. Not a single series was completed in fewer than six games during the Conference Semifinals, as teams battled to earn their place in the Conference Finals.
Now, the stage is officially set for the NHL Conference Finals and action will officially get underway on Wednesday night. With just four teams and two series left until the Stanley Cup Final, we'll break down the schedule for both the Eastern Conference Final and Western Conference Final.
NHL Playoff Schedule for Conference Finals
Eastern Conference
[1A] Florida Panthers v. [1M] New York Rangers
GAME
MATCHUP
DATE/TIME
CHANNEL
Game 1
Panthers @ Rangers
Wednesday, May 22, 8 p.m. ET
ESPN
Game 2
Panthers @ Rangers
Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. ET
ESPN
Game 3
Rangers @ Panthers
Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. ET
ABC
Game 4
Rangers @ Panthers
Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m. ET
ESPN
Game 5 (if necessary)
Panthers @ Rangers
Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. ET
ESPN
Game 6 (if necessary)
Rangers @ Panthers
Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. ET
ABC
Game 7 (if necessary)
Panthers @ Rangers
Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET
ESPN
Western Conference
[2P] Edmonton Oilers vs. [1C] Dallas Stars
GAME
MATCHUP
DATE/TIME
CHANNEL
Game 1
Oilers @ Stars
Thursday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET
TNT
Game 2
Oilers @ Stars
Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. ET
TNT
Game 3
Stars @ Oilers
Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET
TNT
Game 4
Stars @ Oilers
Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET
TNT
Game 5
Oilers @ Stars
Friday, May 31, TBD
TNT
Game 6
Stars @ Oilers
Sunday, June 2, TBD
TNT
Game 7
Oilers @ Stars
Tuesday, June 4, TBD
TNT
First Round Results
Below are the results for the first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs.
Eastern Conference
- (D1) Florida Panthers def. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning, 4–1
- (D2) Boston Bruins def. (D3) Toronto Maple Leafs, 4–3
- (D1) New York Rangers def. (WC2) Washington Capitals, 4–0
- (D2) Carolina Hurricanes def. (D3) New York Islanders, 4–1
Western Conference
- (D1) Dallas Stars def. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3
- (D3) Colorado Avalanche def. (D2) Winnipeg Jets, 4-1
- (D1) Vancouver Canucks def. (WC1) Nashville Predators, 4-2
- (D2) Edmonton Oilers def. (D3) Los Angeles Kings, 4-1
Second Round Results
Below are the results for the second round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs.
Eastern Conference
- (D1) Florida Panthers def. (D2) Boston Bruins, 4–2
- (D1) New York Rangers def. (D2) Carolina Hurricanes, 4–2
Western Conference
- (D1) Dallas Stars def. (D3) Colorado Avalanche, 4–2
- (D2) Edmonton Oilers def. (D1) Vancouver Canucks, 4–3
That wraps up everything from the first two rounds of play ahead of the Conference Finals!