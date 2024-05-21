SI

NHL Conference Finals Schedule: Full List of Games & Results

The Conference Finals of the 2024 NHL Playoffs are here.

Karl Rasmussen

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz (24) battle for a loose puck
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz (24) battle for a loose puck / Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
The first two rounds of the 2024 NHL Playoffs are officially behind us, but there's plenty more postseason hockey yet to come. Not a single series was completed in fewer than six games during the Conference Semifinals, as teams battled to earn their place in the Conference Finals.

Now, the stage is officially set for the NHL Conference Finals and action will officially get underway on Wednesday night. With just four teams and two series left until the Stanley Cup Final, we'll break down the schedule for both the Eastern Conference Final and Western Conference Final.

NHL Playoff Schedule for Conference Finals

Eastern Conference

[1A] Florida Panthers v. [1M] New York Rangers

GAME

MATCHUP

DATE/TIME

CHANNEL

Game 1

Panthers @ Rangers

Wednesday, May 22, 8 p.m. ET

ESPN

Game 2

Panthers @ Rangers

Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. ET

ESPN

Game 3

Rangers @ Panthers

Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. ET

ABC

Game 4

Rangers @ Panthers

Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m. ET

ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary)

Panthers @ Rangers

Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. ET

ESPN

Game 6 (if necessary)

Rangers @ Panthers

Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. ET

ABC

Game 7 (if necessary)

Panthers @ Rangers

Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET

ESPN

Western Conference

[2P] Edmonton Oilers vs. [1C] Dallas Stars

GAME

MATCHUP

DATE/TIME

CHANNEL

Game 1

Oilers @ Stars

Thursday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

TNT

Game 2

Oilers @ Stars

Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. ET

TNT

Game 3

Stars @ Oilers

Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET

TNT

Game 4

Stars @ Oilers

Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET

TNT

Game 5

Oilers @ Stars

Friday, May 31, TBD

TNT

Game 6

Stars @ Oilers

Sunday, June 2, TBD

TNT

Game 7

Oilers @ Stars

Tuesday, June 4, TBD

TNT

First Round Results

Below are the results for the first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Second Round Results

Below are the results for the second round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

  • (D1) Florida Panthers def. (D2) Boston Bruins, 4–2
  • (D1) New York Rangers def. (D2) Carolina Hurricanes, 4–2

Western Conference

  • (D1) Dallas Stars def. (D3) Colorado Avalanche, 4–2
  • (D2) Edmonton Oilers def. (D1) Vancouver Canucks, 4–3

That wraps up everything from the first two rounds of play ahead of the Conference Finals!

