NHL Fans Furious League Not Punishing Panthers Forward for Game 1 Hit
Known for toeing the line as an instigator on the ice, Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett took it upon himself to elbow goalie Anthony Stolarz in the head during his team's Game 1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.
As seen in the video below, Bennett skated towards Stolarz's crease before clipping him upside the noggin with a hit that forced him out of the game. He was replaced by backup goalie Joseph Woll and was ultimately diagnosed with a concussion before being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
The Athletic's Chris Johnston followed the incident up on Tuesday morning with a report that Bennett is not expected to face any discipline from the league for the hit. That ruling has fans across social media up in arms. Here's a look at some of the reactions from X (formerly Twitter):
Some good news? According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Stolarz has been released from the hospital.
Game 2 of the Maple Leafs-Panthers series is set for Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST from Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, with the Bennett-Stolarz saga adding yet another layer to the NHL postseason.