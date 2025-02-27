NHL Fans Absolutely Loved Hurricanes' Viral Popcorn Bucket Giveaway
The Carolina Hurricanes are paying tribute to their roots for Thursday's home clash against the Buffalo Sabres at the Lenovo Center, which they've appropriately dubbed Whalers Night in honor of the Hartford Whalers.
In addition to donning the Whalers uniforms, the team is also paying tribute to its heritage on the sixth-ever Whalers Night by bringing back the team's former mascot, Pucky the Whale.
The team absolutely nailed it with one of their fan giveaways: a Whalers-themed popcorn bucket in the shape of a zamboni. The team intends to sell the zambonis "wherever popcorn is sold" at the stadium, so fans in attendance will be able to get their hands on one.
Fans absolutely loved the popcorn zambonis, which are Whalers green with some blue detail, and they took to social media to share their excitement about the special promotion.
Puck drop for Thursday's game is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.