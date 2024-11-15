NHL Fans Ripped Jamie Benn for Dirty Hit From Behind on Bruins' Brandon Carlo
Boston's defenseman has six documented concussions in his career.
In the first period of the Boston Bruins' matchup against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night, defenseman Brandon Carlo took a nasty hit from behind courtesy of forward Jamie Benn.
The hit was originally dubbed a five-minute major, but referees reduced it to a minor penalty upon review.
Carlo, who the Bruins signed to a six-year, $24.6 million contract heading into 2021, has six documented concussions in his NHL career. Fans and media were naturally not happy about the hit.
Fellow defenseman Nikita Zadorov took matters into his own hands and unloaded on Benn following the hit:
Carlo has since returned to the contest in Dallas.
