NHL Reveals First Look at Ohio Stadium for Outdoor Game Between Red Wings, Blue Jackets
The Shoe is set to host an outdoor NHL game on March 1, as the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets will square off at the renowned Ohio Stadium as part of the NHL's Stadium Series.
The league released a sneak peek at what the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes will look like for Saturday's game, setting the stage for the matchup. The NHL gave a nod to the Buckeyes with various aspects of the design, including Buckeye leaf decals scattered across the grounds.
Take a look at the first renderings:
The stadium will be dressed in a blue and red theme in honor of the Blue Jackets, and will also feature decals of the cannon logo of the Columbus-based team. A cannon will be fired every time Columbus scores a goal, much like at Blue Jackets home games. It will be the Blue Jackets' first time playing an outdoor game in franchise history.
Helping ring in the player introductions for the game will be the famous Ohio State Athletic Band, who will also perform the ceremonial rendition of the U.S. National Anthem. During the game's first intermission, the band Twenty One Pilots will perform on the NHL stage. The second intermission will feature a celebration of the Buckeyes' national championship squads from 2024, including the football team and women's hockey team.
Additionally, the league is planning tributes for Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau throughout the game.
Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium on Saturday.