NHL Frozen Frenzy: How to Watch All 32 Teams in Action in ESPN Showcase
The 2026 NHL season is barely a month old, but it has seen storylines in abundance—from the rechristened Mammoth's long winning streak to the Rangers' persistent struggles.
On Tuesday, those storylines will be on full display for fans from British Columbia to South Florida. All 32 teams will play in the Frozen Frenzy, a showcase for ESPN's coverage of the network featuring a whiparound show in the vein of NFL Red Zone.
Hockey fans will be able to gorge on matchups from 6 p.m. ET, when the Penguins and Flyers face off in the Battle of Pennsylvania, to 11 p.m. ET, when the Kings and Sharks renew their rivalry.
Here's a brief overview of the Frozen Frenzy, its participants, and how to watch it.
What is the Frozen Frenzy?
ESPN inaugurated the Frozen Frenzy for the 2024 season, the third season of its revived NHL rights package. On Oct. 24, 2023, all 32 teams took the ice at a series of staggered start times, and every game was aired on the ESPN family of networks—three games on ESPN and 13 on ESPN+.
The third annual event is much the same, with three games airing on ESPN and 13 on ESPN+ once again. An accompanying whiparound show will start on Disney+, ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET before moving exclusively to streaming 90 minutes in.
Where can I watch the 2025 Frozen Frenzy?
Here's a look at where to find every game Tuesday.
TIME
GAME
CHANNEL
6 p.m. ET
Penguins at Flyers
ESPN
6 p.m. ET
Flames at Maple Leafs
ESPN+
6:30 p.m. ET
Golden Knights at Hurricanes
ESPN+
6:45 p.m. ET
Blue Jackets at Sabres
ESPN+
7 p.m. ET
Ducks at Panthers
ESPN+
7:15 p.m. ET
Islanders at Bruins
ESPN+
7:45 p.m .ET
Lightning at Predators
ESPN+
8 p.m. ET
Jets at Wild
ESPN+
8:15 p.m. ET
Red Wings at Blues
ESPN+
8:30 p.m. ET
Capitals at Stars
ESPN
8:45 p.m. ET
Senators at Blackhawks
ESPN+
9 p.m. ET
Devils at Avalanche
ESPN+
9:30 p.m. ET
Mammoth at Oilers
ESPN+
10 p.m. ET
Rangers at Canucks
ESPN+
10:30 p.m. ET
Canadiens at Kraken
ESPN+
11 p.m. ET
Kings at Sharks
ESPN