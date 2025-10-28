SI

NHL Frozen Frenzy: How to Watch All 32 Teams in Action in ESPN Showcase

The network will show off its hockey inventory over eight hours Tuesday evening.

Patrick Andres

Jack Hughes and the Devils will take on the Avalanche in the NHL's 16-game bonanza Tuesday evening.
Jack Hughes and the Devils will take on the Avalanche in the NHL's 16-game bonanza Tuesday evening. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The 2026 NHL season is barely a month old, but it has seen storylines in abundance—from the rechristened Mammoth's long winning streak to the Rangers' persistent struggles.

On Tuesday, those storylines will be on full display for fans from British Columbia to South Florida. All 32 teams will play in the Frozen Frenzy, a showcase for ESPN's coverage of the network featuring a whiparound show in the vein of NFL Red Zone.

Hockey fans will be able to gorge on matchups from 6 p.m. ET, when the Penguins and Flyers face off in the Battle of Pennsylvania, to 11 p.m. ET, when the Kings and Sharks renew their rivalry.

Here's a brief overview of the Frozen Frenzy, its participants, and how to watch it.

What is the Frozen Frenzy?

ESPN inaugurated the Frozen Frenzy for the 2024 season, the third season of its revived NHL rights package. On Oct. 24, 2023, all 32 teams took the ice at a series of staggered start times, and every game was aired on the ESPN family of networks—three games on ESPN and 13 on ESPN+.

The third annual event is much the same, with three games airing on ESPN and 13 on ESPN+ once again. An accompanying whiparound show will start on Disney+, ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET before moving exclusively to streaming 90 minutes in.

Where can I watch the 2025 Frozen Frenzy?

Here's a look at where to find every game Tuesday.

TIME

GAME

CHANNEL

6 p.m. ET

Penguins at Flyers

ESPN

6 p.m. ET

Flames at Maple Leafs

ESPN+

6:30 p.m. ET

Golden Knights at Hurricanes

ESPN+

6:45 p.m. ET

Blue Jackets at Sabres

ESPN+

7 p.m. ET

Ducks at Panthers

ESPN+

7:15 p.m. ET

Islanders at Bruins

ESPN+

7:45 p.m .ET

Lightning at Predators

ESPN+

8 p.m. ET

Jets at Wild

ESPN+

8:15 p.m. ET

Red Wings at Blues

ESPN+

8:30 p.m. ET

Capitals at Stars

ESPN

8:45 p.m. ET

Senators at Blackhawks

ESPN+

9 p.m. ET

Devils at Avalanche

ESPN+

9:30 p.m. ET

Mammoth at Oilers

ESPN+

10 p.m. ET

Rangers at Canucks

ESPN+

10:30 p.m. ET

Canadiens at Kraken

ESPN+

11 p.m. ET

Kings at Sharks

ESPN

More on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NHL