NHL Insider Predicts Drew Doughty Return Could Lead to Kings Trading Young Defenseman
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty is set to make his regular-season debut on Wednesday night after breaking his ankle in an exhibition game this past September.
According to one league insider, the 35-year-old's return may not bode well for one of their young building blocks.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NHL insider Kevin Weekes wrote, "With the return of Doughty to [the Kings] lineup, [Brandt] Clarke—who leads the team in PTS by [a defenseman]—appears to be a healthy scratch tonight."
He continued: "Perhaps Kings setting up a move with his ice time diminishing."
Trading Clarke—who is just 21 years old and was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft—would be a stunning move to make by L.A. but as we know in sports, crazier things have happened.
As for Doughty, the five-time NHL All-Star and 2016 Norris Trophy winner returns for the Kings on Wednesday as they get set to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. L.A. is currently 26-15-6 and third in the Pacific division.
Puck drop from Sunrise, Fla.'s Amerant Bank Arena is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.