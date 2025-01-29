SI

NHL Insider Predicts Drew Doughty Return Could Lead to Kings Trading Young Defenseman

Mike Kadlick

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty is set to make his regular-season debut on Wednesday night after breaking his ankle in an exhibition game this past September.

According to one league insider, the 35-year-old's return may not bode well for one of their young building blocks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NHL insider Kevin Weekes wrote, "With the return of Doughty to [the Kings] lineup, [Brandt] Clarke—who leads the team in PTS by [a defenseman]—appears to be a healthy scratch tonight."

He continued: "Perhaps Kings setting up a move with his ice time diminishing."

Trading Clarke—who is just 21 years old and was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft—would be a stunning move to make by L.A. but as we know in sports, crazier things have happened.

As for Doughty, the five-time NHL All-Star and 2016 Norris Trophy winner returns for the Kings on Wednesday as they get set to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. L.A. is currently 26-15-6 and third in the Pacific division.

Puck drop from Sunrise, Fla.'s Amerant Bank Arena is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

