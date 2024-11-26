NHL on TNT's Paul Bissonnette Assaulted in Altercation at Scottsdale Restaurant
Former Phoenix Coyotes player and current NHL analyst for TNT, Paul Bissonnette, was reportedly assaulted by six men at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Sunday, Nov. 24.
According to Fox 10 Phoenix, Bissonnette was taken to the hospital for evaluation, though police would not discuss the severity of his injuries except that they were not considered to be life-threatening.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. PST at Houston's Restaurant, when six men were seen arguing with management. Police say Bissonnette tried to calm the situation down and get the men to leave, but things escalated from there.
"The situation escalated to the men assaulting Paul Bissonnette both inside and outside of the restaurant," Scottsdale Police said, via Fox 10 Phoenix.
The six men were reportedly arrested as a result of the incident. They're facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
Bissonnette played in the NHL from 2009 to 2014, playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes. He featured in 202 games in his career, scoring seven goals and recording 15 assists. In addition to his work on TNT's NHL coverage, Bissonnette also hosts a popular hockey podcast for Barstool Sports, Spittin Chiclets.