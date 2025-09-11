NHL Players Acquitted in Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Can Return Dec. 1
A group of five Canadian NHL players acquitted of sexual assault in a high-profile trial this summer will be able to return to the league on Dec. 1 after serving suspensions, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
According to Friedman, the players' return date is part of a deal struck between the NHL and NHLPA, whereby the players will waive their right to appeal their suspensions. Although the players cannot take the ice until Dec. 1, they can reportedly sign with teams as early as Oct. 15.
The five players affected by the reported decision are, alphabetically: former Flames center Dillon Dubé, former Lightning, Predators and Devils defenseman Callan Foote, former Senators left wing Alex Formenton, former Flyers goalie Carter Hart, and former New Jersey center Michael McLeod.
All five players were members of Canada's world championship-winning men's junior team in 2018. In 2022, they were accused of sexual assault for their alleged actions toward a 20-year-old woman following a June '18 gala in London, Ontario.
The claim caused a reckoning in the Canadian sports world, leading the national government to undertake a review of Hockey Canada's finances. The five players were put on trial in April, and Judge Maria Carroccia found in favor of the defense three months later.