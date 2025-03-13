NHL Ref Had Funniest Penalty Call After Big Fight in Detroit Red Wings-Buffalo Sabres
One of the shining hallmarks of NHL games is that they tend to have a healthy helping of fights and scrums that come with the heightened tensions on the ice. Wednesday night's game between the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres didn't disappoint in that regard, with players from both teams getting into it in the third period.
Red Wings and Sabres players engaged in a big scrum late in the game that led to nearly everybody getting slapped with a misconduct penalty.
The NHL ref in charge of announcing the call did a perfect job:
"Detroit's going to have a minor for roughing, and ALL the other guys are going to have a misconduct."
Tsk, tsk, tsk.
Five players from each side ended up receiving a 10-minute misconduct penalty apiece. The Sabres bench was looking pretty lonely after that:
Thanks to Patrick Kane's 5-point night, the Red Wings went on to beat the Sabres, 7-3, and snap their six-game losing streak.