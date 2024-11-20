SI

NHL Releases Sweet New Winter Classic Uniforms Ahead of Blues-Blackhawks

Chicago and St. Louis will play at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31.

Mike Kadlick

The NHL's 2025 Winter Classic will take place at Chicago's Wrigley Field.
The NHL's 2025 Winter Classic will take place at Chicago's Wrigley Field. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NHL has officially unveiled the sweaters for its upcoming 2025 Winter Classic.

This coming New Year's Eve, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field for the League's annual outdoor game. Here are the uniforms that each team will wear.

The Dec. 31 game is the second time a hockey game will be played at Chicago's Wrigley Field, with the first instance being in 2009—a 6–4 Detroit Red Wings win. This time, the NHL says fans are in for "a completely different experience."

“Aside from the fact they're going to watch a hockey game and the Blackhawks are playing in the game, not much will be the same," said NHL senior EVP and CCO Steve Mayer.

“We've grown," he continued. "There are so many different things you can do with LED technology, ways we design the field to give elements of staging, it just has a dramatic look. There are things we do in the way we bring the teams out, the music we have as part of the games, the presentation, the pyro—there's so many modern ways to present events and we incorporate them all, outside and everything around the building, as well."

Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST on Dec. 31. The game will air on TNT and TruTV, and stream on Max.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published |Modified
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NHL