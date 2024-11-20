NHL Releases Sweet New Winter Classic Uniforms Ahead of Blues-Blackhawks
The NHL has officially unveiled the sweaters for its upcoming 2025 Winter Classic.
This coming New Year's Eve, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field for the League's annual outdoor game. Here are the uniforms that each team will wear.
The Dec. 31 game is the second time a hockey game will be played at Chicago's Wrigley Field, with the first instance being in 2009—a 6–4 Detroit Red Wings win. This time, the NHL says fans are in for "a completely different experience."
“Aside from the fact they're going to watch a hockey game and the Blackhawks are playing in the game, not much will be the same," said NHL senior EVP and CCO Steve Mayer.
“We've grown," he continued. "There are so many different things you can do with LED technology, ways we design the field to give elements of staging, it just has a dramatic look. There are things we do in the way we bring the teams out, the music we have as part of the games, the presentation, the pyro—there's so many modern ways to present events and we incorporate them all, outside and everything around the building, as well."
Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST on Dec. 31. The game will air on TNT and TruTV, and stream on Max.