NHL Sets Destination for Next Edition of Global Series
With the NHL's return to the Winter Olympics imminent, the league will drop by a familiar location in November.
The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins will play two games in Stockholm on Nov. 14 and 16 as part of the NHL Global Series, the league announced Tuesday morning.
"I think (it's special) just to have a chance to play in your home country or play in front of, like, your youth team or old coaches that you had growing up," Penguins right wing Rickard Rackell told NHL.com. "For you to have a chance to have family or friends come and see you and your teammates play, I think it's a pretty special thing."
The games will mark the 17th and 18th regular-season games played in Stockholm—the most NHL games played in any city outside North America.
Other past host cities of regular-season games outside North America include Berlin, London, Gothenburg, Sweden, Helsinki, Prague, Saitama, Japan, Tampere, Finland and Tokyo.