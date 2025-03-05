SI

NHL Stanley Cup Winners: Full List & History

Karl Rasmussen

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating Edmonton Oilers in game seven
Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating Edmonton Oilers in game seven

Lord Stanley's Cup is the oldest trophy in North American professional sports, having been donated by the Governor General of Canada, Lord Stanley Preston, all the way back in 1892. It initially served as the award for amateur ice hockey clubs before the NHA (now NHL) and PCHA agreed to make it the trophy for the winner of a championship bout between their respective champions.

It wasn't until 1926 that the Stanley Cup became the championship trophy for NHL teams following the folding of the WHL. Between 1915 and 1926, the Stanley Cup trophy was awarded to the winner of the NHL and the Pacific Coast Hockey Association, before the NHL took full ownership of it after the 1925-26 season. Today, it's the most prestigious trophy in professional ice hockey.

Since 1915, no team has won more Stanley Cups than the Montreal Canadiens, who have 23 titles in franchise history. The Toronto Maple Leafs have 13 and are the second winningest organization in the NHL, followed by the Detroit Red Wings with 11. The Original Six teams have dominated ownership of the trophy throughout its history.

The two winningest teams in history are both Canadian, but teams from Canada are enduring a staggeringly long drought without winning the Stanley Cup. The last time a Canadian team won it was the Canadiens in 1993, more than three decades ago.

The most recent winner of the Stanley Cup is the Florida Panthers, who defeated the Edmonton Oilers in a seven-game series to win their first-ever title.

Full List of Stanley Cup Winners

Season

Winner

Loser

Series Result

1914-15

Vancouver Millionaires (PCHA)

Ottawa Senators

3–0

1915-16

Montreal Canadiens

Portland Rosebuds

3–2

1916-17

Seattle Metropolitans (PCHA)

Montreal Canadiens

3–1

1917-18

Toronto Hockey Club

Vancouver Millionaires

3–2

1919-20

Ottawa Senators

Seattle Metropolitans

3–2

1920-21

Ottawa Senators

Vancouver Millionaires

3–2

1921-22

Toronto St. Patricks

Vancouver Millionaires

3–2

1922-23

Ottawa Senators

Edmonton Eskimos

2–0

1923-24

Montreal Canadiens

Calgary Tigers

2–0

1924-25

Victoria Cougars (WCHL)

Montreal Canadiens

3–1

1925-26

Montreal Maroons

Victoria Cougars

3–1

1926-27

Ottawa Senators

Boston Bruins

2–0

1927-28

New York Rangers

Montreal Maroons

3–2

1928-29

Boston Bruins

New York Rangers

2–0

1929-30

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

2–0

1930-31

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Black Hawks

3–2

1931-32

Toronto Maple Leafs

New York Rangers

3–0

1932-33

New York Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs

3–1

1933-34

Chicago Black Hawks

Detroit Red Wings

3–1

1934-35

Montreal Maroons

Toronto Maple Leafs

3–0

1935-36

Detroit Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs

3–1

1936-37

Detroit Red Wings

New York Rangers

3–2

1937-38

Chicago Black Hawks

Toronto Maple Leafs

3–1

1938-39

Boston Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs

4–1

1939-40

New York Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs

4–2

1940-41

Boston Bruins

Detroit Red Wings

4–0

1941-42

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

4–3

1942-43

Detroit Red Wings

Boston Bruins

4–0

1943-44

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Black Hawks

4–0

1944-45

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

4–3

1945-46

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

4–0

1946-47

Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens

4–2

1947-48

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

4–0

1948-49

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

4–0

1949-50

Detroit Red Wings

New York Rangers

4–3

1950-51

Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens

4–1

1951-52

Detroit Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens

4–3

1952-53

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

4–1

1953-54

Detroit Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens

4–3

1954-55

Detroit Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens

4–3

1955-56

Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings

4–1

1956-57

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

4–1

1957-58

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

4–2

1958-59

Montreal Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs

4–1

1959-60

Montreal Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs

4–0

1960-61

Chicago Black Hawks

Detroit Red Wings

4–2

1961-62

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chicago Black Hawks

4–2

1962-63

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

4–1

1963-64

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

4–2

1964-65

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Black Hawks

4–3

1965-66

Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings

4–2

1966-67

Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens

4–2

1967-68

Montreal Canadiens

St. Louis Blues

4–0

1968-69

Montreal Canadiens

St. Louis Blues

4–0

1969-70

Boston Bruins

St. Louis Blues

4–0

1970-71

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Black Hawks

4–3

1971-72

Boston Bruins

New York Rangers

4–2

1972-73

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Black Hawks

4–2

1973-74

Philadelphia Flyers

Boston Bruins

4–2

1974-75

Philadelphia Flyers

Buffalo Sabres

4–2

1975-76

Montreal Canadiens

Philadelphia Flyers

4–0

1976-77

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

4–0

1977-78

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

4–2

1978-79

Montreal Canadiens

New York Rangers

4–1

1979-80

New York Islanders

Philadelphia Flyers

4–2

1980-81

New York Islanders

Minnesota North Stars

4–1

1981-82

New York Islanders

Vancouver Canucks

4–0

1982-83

New York Islanders

Edmonton Oilers

4–0

1983-84

Edmonton Oilers

New York Islanders

4–1

1984-85

Edmonton Oilers

Philadelphia Flyers

4–1

1985-86

Montreal Canadiens

Calgary Flames

4–1

1986-87

Edmonton Oilers

Philadelphia Flyers

4–3

1987-88

Edmonton Oilers

Boston Bruins

4–0

1988-89

Calgary Flames

Montreal Canadiens

4–2

1989-90

Edmonton Oilers

Boston Bruins

4–1

1990-91

Pittsburgh Penguins

Minnesota North Stars

4–2

1991-92

Pittsburgh Penguins

Chicago Blackhawks

4–0

1992-93

Montreal Canadiens

Los Angeles Kings

4–1

1993-94

New York Rangers

Vancouver Canucks

4–3

1994-95

New Jersey Devils

Detroit Red Wings

4–0

1995-96

Colorado Avalanche

Florida Panthers

4–0

1996-97

Detroit Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers

4–0

1997-98

Detroit Red Wings

Washington Capitals

4–0

1998-99

Dallas Stars

Buffalo Sabres

4–2

1999-2000

New Jersey Devils

Dallas Stars

4–2

2000-01

Colorado Avalanche

New Jersey Devils

4–3

2001-02

Detroit Red Wings

Carolina Hurricanes

4–1

2002-03

New Jersey Devils

Mighty Ducks of Anaheim

4–3

2003-04

Tampa Bay Lightning

Calgary Flames

4–3

2005-06

Carolina Hurricanes

Edmonton Oilers

4–3

2006-07

Anaheim Ducks

Ottawa Senators

4–1

2007-08

Detroit Red Wings

Pittsburgh Penguins

4–2

2008-09

Pittsburgh Penguins

Detroit Red Wings

4–3

2009-10

Chicago Blackhawks

Philadelphia Flyers

4–2

2010-11

Boston Bruins

Vancouver Canucks

4–3

2011-12

Los Angeles Kings

New Jersey Devils

4–2

2012-13

Chicago Blackhawks

Boston Bruins

4–2

2013-14

Los Angeles Kings

New York Rangers

4–1

2014-15

Chicago Blackhawks

Tampa Bay Lightning

4–2

2015-16

Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks

4–2

2016-17

Pittsburgh Penguins

Nashville Predators

4–2

2017-18

Washington Capitals

Vegas Golden Knights

4–1

2018-19

St. Louis Blues

Boston Bruins

4–3

2019-20

Tampa Bay Lightning

Dallas Stars

4–2

2020-21

Tampa Bay Lightning

Montreal Canadiens

4–1

2021-22

Colorado Avalanche

Tampa Bay Lightning

4–2

2022-23

Vegas Golden Knights

Florida Panthers

4–1

2023-24

Florida Panthers

Edmonton Oilers

4–3

*There were no Stanley Cup winners in 1919, due to the Spanish flu epidemic, and in 2005 due to the NHL lockout.

Legendary Stanley Cup Dynasties

No team has won more consecutive Stanley Cups than the Montreal Canadiens, who won each year from 1956 to 1960. During their five-year run, the team was led by Maurice Richard, after whom the Rocket Richard trophy was named, who scored 25 goals and tallied 44 points across 41 playoff games throughout that span.

The Canadiens enjoyed another legendary run from 1976 to '79, winning four straight Cups. Led by NHL legend Guy Lafleur, Montreal defeated the Flyers, Bruins (twice) and Rangers while dropping just three games in the Stanley Cup final throughout those four years.

That Canadiens team passed the torch to the NHL's next dynasty, the New York Islanders, who followed up Montreal's four-peat with four Stanley Cup finals wins of their own from 1980 to '83. They too only lost three games across their four-year run in the final, led by the likes of Bob Bourne and Mike Bossy, among others.

Since then, no team has managed to pull off a three-peat, let alone four straight Cup titles. The Oilers won five Cups in seven years from 1984 to '90, and multiple teams have won back-to-back championships, most recently the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and '21.

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

