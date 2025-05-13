NHL Suspends Panthers’ Co-Owner Over Inappropriate Tweets to Maple Leafs Fan
The NHL has issued a suspension to Florida Panthers vice president and alternate governor Doug Cifu, preventing him from having any involvement with the team following an inappropriate social media tirade during Game 4 on Sunday night.
Cifu's social media accounts have since been suspended, but the team executive had been arguing with a Toronto Maple Leafs fan on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. The fan made a comparison between the hits the Panthers were making on the Leafs to that of the Israel and Palestine conflict, prompting Cifu to respond by calling him a "51st state anti-semite loser," per TSN.
"The NHL has concluded that Mr. Cifu's X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate. As a result, Mr. Cifu has been suspended indefinitely from any involvement with the Club and the NHL," the league said in a statement Tuesday. "An in-person meeting will be scheduled with Mr. Cifu and the Commissioner at a date to be determined."
"Two days ago, I posted regrettable and inflammatory comments on social media. My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family," said Cifu in a statement.
"I sincerely apologize to all those affected by my comments. I am committed to working with the NHL to amend my actions," he concluded.
Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.