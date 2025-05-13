SI

NHL Suspends Panthers’ Co-Owner Over Inappropriate Tweets to Maple Leafs Fan

Karl Rasmussen

Florida Panthers vice president Doug Cifu at the NHL commissioner's luncheon in 2015.
Florida Panthers vice president Doug Cifu at the NHL commissioner's luncheon in 2015. / Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Image
The NHL has issued a suspension to Florida Panthers vice president and alternate governor Doug Cifu, preventing him from having any involvement with the team following an inappropriate social media tirade during Game 4 on Sunday night.

Cifu's social media accounts have since been suspended, but the team executive had been arguing with a Toronto Maple Leafs fan on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. The fan made a comparison between the hits the Panthers were making on the Leafs to that of the Israel and Palestine conflict, prompting Cifu to respond by calling him a "51st state anti-semite loser," per TSN.

"The NHL has concluded that Mr. Cifu's X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate. As a result, Mr. Cifu has been suspended indefinitely from any involvement with the Club and the NHL," the league said in a statement Tuesday. "An in-person meeting will be scheduled with Mr. Cifu and the Commissioner at a date to be determined."

"Two days ago, I posted regrettable and inflammatory comments on social media. My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family," said Cifu in a statement.

"I sincerely apologize to all those affected by my comments. I am committed to working with the NHL to amend my actions," he concluded.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

