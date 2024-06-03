Oilers Fend Off Stars in Game 6 to Reach First Stanley Cup Finals Since 2006
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are headed to the Stanley Cup Finals.
The Oilers shut the door on the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday night, propelling themselves to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2006.
McDavid led the charge offensively, providing two points, including a sublime toe-dragging goal in the first period, in order to lift Edmonton over Dallas, 2–1. The Oilers registered just 10 shots on target in the game, 25 fewer than the Stars and the fewest ever by a team in a win to clinch the Western Conference Final.
Despite their lack of shooting, Edmonton’s special teams effort was sensational. Both Oilers goals game on the power play and they denied Dallas on each of their man advantages on Sunday night. They've prevented a goal on 28 consecutive penalties.
It marks the first time in McDavid's career that he'll be playing in the Stanley Cup Finals, and he'll be looking to help the franchise lift Lord Stanley's Cup for the first time since 1990. The Oilers have five championships in their history, and they'll be looking to add a sixth, with the championship bout against the Florida Panthers due to get underway on Saturday, June 8.