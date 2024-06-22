Oilers Become Third Team to Force Game 7 in Stanley Cup Finals After Trailing 3-0
Rarely in any sport can a team with two of the most talented players in the world credibly be called a Cinderella story.
However, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves in just such a scenario after the events of Friday. Defying the long odds against them, the Oilers topped the Florida Panthers 5–1 to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final Monday night in Sunrise, Fla..
With the win, Edmonton became the third team in history to force a Game 7 in the NHL's championship series after trailing 3–0. The others are the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs against the Detroit Red Wings, and the 1945 Red Wings against, oddly, the Maple Leafs (Toronto finished the job).
The Oilers jumped out to a 3–0 lead against the shell-shocked Panthers and never looked back, riding a pair of points from left wing Warren Foegele. Florida made things interesting with center Aleksander Barkov's goal at 1:28 of the third period, but two empty-net Edmonton goals put the contest out of reach.
The first Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final since 2019 will determine whether the Oilers win their first Cup since 1990—or the Panthers hold on for their first ever.