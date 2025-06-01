Oilers Get Good News About Connor McDavid’s Injury Status for Stanley Cup Final
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was expected to speak to reporters after the team's practice on Sunday, but the media session was postponed until a later date after he exited the practice session early.
After practice, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch was asked about McDavid's early exit, and he made clear that there's nothing to worry about in regard to his availability for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
"No issues. He will be ready for Game 1," Knoblauch told reporters Sunday, via Jason Gregor of The Daily Faceoff.
That's certainly good news for Oilers fans.
Needless to say, having McDavid available for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers will be critical. He leads the NHL in points through the first three rounds of the playoffs, with 26 in 16 games, including a league-best 20 assists. He had nine points in five games during the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars, lifting his team to its second straight Stanley Cup Final appearance.
Although he left practice early on Sunday, Knoblauch indicated that there's no doubts about his availability for the series opener.
Game 1 of this year's Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Oilers and the Panthers is slated for Wednesday, June 4. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET from Rogers Place in Edmonton.