Oilers Extend Coach After Back-to-Back Western Conference Titles

The move comes amid intrigue over Connor McDavid's future.

Patrick Andres

Kris Knoblauch has won prodigiously in two years with the Oilers.
Kris Knoblauch has won prodigiously in two years with the Oilers. / Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images
With their regular-season opener just under a week away, the Oilers have secured an important piece of their future for the long haul.

Edmonton is signing coach Kris Knoblauch to a three-year contract extension, the Oilers announced Friday morning. The move keeps the imperial, Saskatchewan native under contract through the 2029 season.

Knoblauch, 47, has coached Edmonton since the team abruptly hired him to replace Jay Woodcroft in 2023. By point percentage, he is the most successful coach in franchise history with a record of 94-47-10.

Leading a roster with two of the league's brightest stars—centers Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid—Knoblauch took Edmonton to the Stanley Cup Final in both 2024 and 2025. He lost both series to the Panthers, the first in seven games and the second in six.

McDavid, 28, can become a free agent after the 2026 season—which for the Oilers begins Oct. 8 with a home game against the Flames.

